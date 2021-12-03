How to get more dragons in Century: Age of Ashes

In Century: Age of Ashes, your dragons are your life. You ride them into battle across each class, and they protect you while you soar through the skies, competing against countless enemies. While you’ll only start the game with a few, you can quickly amass an army of dragons if you know what you’re doing. This guide explains how to get more dragons so you can have your pick of dozens within a few days.

Buy Founder’s Packs

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three Founder’s Packs that you can buy for Century: Age of Ashes. You don’t have to buy any of them to play the game, but if you want to pick up some new dragons fast, you can get them instantly by purchasing any of the Founder’s Packs. The Behemoth Pack awards the most new eggs, from which you’ll hatch dragons, but it costs quite a lot, and seems even more expensive considering that you can earn eggs for free.

Earn experience by playing

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second way to get more dragons in the game is by earning experience and gaining levels. Each level awards new items, some of which are eggs, which will hatch into new dragons. However, there are some adult dragons to be earned from leveling up. The more you play, the better your chances of getting new dragons because you’ll be moving up through the levels with each match you complete.

Note that all eggs require hatching, and the young dragons will need to be nurtured before you can ride them. You do this by completing specific objectives that you’ll get at each stage of a dragon’s development. Then, when you’ve completed the final objective, the dragon will be ready to ride.