Your Hogwarts Legacy character will have a limited number of gear slots when they play the game. You’ll be picking up gear relatively often, which means you will be switching out your older gear pieces and selling them to vendors. There is a way for you to locate more gear slots and make it easier to carry around more items. Here’s what you need to know about how to get more gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to unlock additional gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy

The only way for characters to unlock more gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy is by tracking down the various Merlin Trials and completing them. These Merlin Trials are hidden throughout the game, which can make it easy to find them, by finding out their secrets can be a bit more of a chore. Each trial features a unique puzzle for you to solve. You will need to use a variety of spells to progress through them.

Related: How to complete the Keenbridge Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

After you’ve completed enough of the Merlin Trials, more gear slots become available to you. The gear slot can happen multiple times, so the more trials you find while playing through Hogwarts Legacy, the more chances you have to make it easier to hold onto more gear. Plus, this can prevent you from seeing the pesky notification of not having enough gear slots to hold a new gear piece you found inside a troublesome chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can view your progress on the Collections page while playing Hogwarts Legacy. This will list how many more Merlin Trials you must complete before your next gear slot upgrade. If you lose track of a Merlin Trial, bring up your World Map, and you can narrow down its exact location and find your way back to the puzzle. Unfortunately, the map does not contain the answer to the riddle.