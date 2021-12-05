How to get more Gems in Century: Age of Ashes

Century: Age of Ashes is a free-to-play dragon-battling game in which you ride dragons into fierce fights, using every evolutionary advantage they have, as well as a few magical tricks. While you can earn an in-game currency to spend on new cosmetics, as with all free-to-play games, there’s a premium currency, Gems, that gets you more for your money. This guide explains how you can earn Gems so you can pick and choose the most lucrative way to play for your play style.

Buy them

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest and most obvious way to get more Gems is to buy them. However, they’re not cheap, and all you get for your money is a digital currency that can’t be spent anywhere else. So unless you can spend the exact amount you want to for a specific item, you’ll likely be spending a little more than you need to, leaving spare Gems available that you might not want.

Founder’s Packs

Screenshot by Gamepur

Buying a Founder’s Pack is probably the best way to purchase Gems because you get more for your money. In addition to the Gems, you’ll get a host of bonuses from the Founder’s Pack you buy, including exclusive cosmetics and boosters. The Behemoth Pack, priced at $59.99, comes with 3,500 Gems, the Leviathan Pack, priced at $39.99, comes with 2,200 Gems, and the Wyvern Pack, priced at $19.99 comes with 1,000 Gems.

Increase your level

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every season in Century: Age of Ashes has 100 ranks for you to work through. You do this by playing matches and earning experience. Some of these ranks award you with Gems, though not all of them do. However, if you’ve got your eye on a cosmetic item in the shop and you don’t need too many more Gems to be able to afford it, pushing your rank up could be the best and cheapest way to do so.

Complete challenges

Image via Playwing

The final way to earn more Gems is by completing challenges. The game has daily and weekly challenges for you to complete. Only some weekly challenges will award Gems, but they all award bonus experience, which will lead to more Gems in the season pass. The daily challenges award keys for the weekly chest. The more keys you have, the more Gems you’ll get from the chest. Therefore, if you complete every daily challenge in a week, you’ll get more Gems.