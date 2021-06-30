How to get more ink in Rec Room

With all of the creative tools that Rec Room provides, having limitations in building rooms can be frustrating. Players will use a Maker Pen to create objects and populate and decorate spaces with them in order to build a space for playing games, exploring, or just relaxing with friends with. Unfortunately, that Maker Pen is limited by the amount of “ink” it uses. For technical reasons, you can only create so many objects with the creative tools in Rec Room. So how do you beat this ink limit?

Screenshot by Gamepur

While there isn’t any way to add ink to your inventory, there are several recommended ways to maximize the amount of ink you have to create whatever you want to. First, you can find the amount of ink you are using by taking out your Maker Pen, going to the Maker Pen menu, and selecting Open Palette. The percentage of ink you have used will be displayed, and you won’t be able to use anymore once you reach 100%.

Merge Shapes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Select multiple shapes or creations in the space when you are outside of Edit mode, and either three yellow dots or an Options button should appear once you’ve selected them. Hit the three dots or Options, and out of the many options should be a Merge Shapes option. This will merge the shapes into one object, and thus decreasing the number of objects you have in your room and taking up less ink.

Use Decoration Mode

Screenshot by Gamepur

By selecting objects and using the Configure option, you can change the physics properties of your shapes and objects. If you have objects that are not essential to navigation or gameplay, you can change their Physics Mode to Decoration — you can no longer collide or physically interact with these shapes and objects, and you will just pass through them, but they will remain as a visual element. Doing so will save you even more ink — just be sure you do this to the correct elements.

Create Circuit Boards

You are able to add Gadgets and Chips to your room to create programmable elements, but these objects will use up ink. To save up on ink, treat these Chips like you would with shapes — if you have interconnected Chips, select them all with your Maker Pen, select the three dots or Options, and hit Create Circuit Board. All of the chips’ functionality will come together in just one object, saving you more ink.