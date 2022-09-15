When you look at customizing your Locker in Splatoon 3, you usually will consider the various stickers and decorations you get from the Catalog or Hotlantis store. However, when you walk into the Locker Room, you might notice other players sporting completely different colored Lockers than you and not know how they did that. Here is how to get more Locker colors in Splatoon 3.

How to change your Locker color in Splatoon 3

To get more colors for your Locker, you need to purchase them from Harmony in the Hotlantis General Store. However, it seems that the stock that she has available is random, so you will need to regularly return to her to see what she has available at that time. While you are almost guaranteed to find stickers and decorations, Locker colors are pretty rare, so you need to get a little lucky. While we have not seen multiple colors appear in there, the one we did see costed 6,800 Cash, so that could be the standard price when they appear.

After you have purchased a new Locker color, you can swap it out at any time in the Locker Room. Start by interacting with your Locker and pressing X to bring up the editing Menu. Tab all of the way to the right to find Locker Color and equip it. You can always switch back to another one whenever you want if you own them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Changing the color of your Locker does not really mean anything for your gameplay going forward; it just helps it stand out a little bit more when it appears in other players’ Locker Room. If you have the extra Cash and are not looking to change your gear loadout, you might as well buy it in the Hotlantis store.