Your Locker in Splatoon 3 is a customizable area that you can deck out with various decorations and other unlockables you earn from Harmony in the Hotlantis store and Catalog. When you walk into the Locker Room in the Lobby, you may notice other players having taller Lockers than you do. Here is how to get a bigger Locker in Splatoon 3.

How to get a taller Locker in Splatoon 3

Before you can get a bigger Locker in Splatoon 3, you need to reach level 15 on your profile by playing multiplayer matches. This can be done by playing matches in either Regular Battles, Anarchy Battles, and Tricolor Turf Wars during Splatfests. You can gain additional experience in matches by purchasing food from the Grab a Bite counter in the Lobby for tickets.

Once you have reached level 15, just walk into the Locker Room, and your Locker will automatically upgrade to the bigger model. It does not really have much effect on the game; it just allows you to place more decorations and stickers inside and on the outside of your Locker.

When you have your bigger Locker, you can focus on getting more items from Hotlantis and the Shell-Out Machine in front of the Locker Room. To build up the Cash to earn those cosmetics, we recommend just playing games and not spending too much on other items throughout the other stores in the game. Of course, those items actually affect your gameplay, so we would recommend putting an emphasis on your gear loadout before you worry too much about how your Locker looks.

There may potentially be another upgrade for your Locker later down the line, but here at launch, we do not know if there is another tier of a bigger Locker. We will update this article if that is ever discovered to be the case.