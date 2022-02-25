If you’ve picked up a Faith build, you’re probably wishing you had more damage options — Flame Sling misses often against highly mobile targets, and Catch Flame is risky to use due to its short range. The good news is there are plenty of Pyromancy options in Elden Ring to strengthen your arsenal — here’s how to get more powerful Pyromancy in Elden Ring.

O, Flame! and Surge, O Flame!

First, you’ll need to defeat Godrick the Grafted. Navigate through his lair and head to the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace — it’s next to a merchant. You will want to mount Torrent and hug the cliffs to your left while navigating the lake — you should come across a geyser eventually. If you’ve never seen one, these allow you to launch high into the air with no fall damage, and you’ll want to take this one up to the cliffs above.

From here navigate west along the trail. You will have to cut through a small dark forest inhabited by impish enemies, but you can dash right through them. The goal is the area marked in the screenshot above: that is the location of the Fire Monks’ Campsite. Near the campsite you will see a patrol unit — do not engage them, as these enemies are definitely tough to deal with, and that’s patrol has too many.

Stealth into the camp from the western side and start picking off the smaller monks first. The larger monk will aggro eventually, and he has a lot of health for you to burn through. Be aware that he can cast Greater Fireball and Surge, O Flame! — simply avoid as necessary. Ranged attacks and kiting him work, but be careful not to kite into extra enemies. If you have a heavy enough weapon, you can also stagger him with repeated heavy hits.

After clearing the enemies, go back inside the campsite and loot it — you will receive a Fire Monks’ Prayerbook. Take this book to The Roundtable and give it to Brother Corhyn. He will act irritated, but his shop will update with two new Pyromancy spells — O, Flame! (Similar to Great Combustion from previous games) and Surge, O Flame! (Similar to Fire Surge from previous games).

Note: We will update this guide with further Pyromancy Incantations as we discover them.