Gordo Slimes are large, hidden Slimes found in Slime Rancher 2. They provide plenty of benefits and items to assist you on your ranching adventure. These range from smaller slimes and valuable items. Slime Rancher 2 is in early access, and this list will be updated as more Gordo Slimes are located and added to the game. This guide will explain where to find all Gordo Slime locations in Slime Rancher 2.

All Gordo Slime locations in Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 consists of multiple islands home to Slimes of different types. Some are peaceful, and some can be feral and aggressive. Gordo Slimes are large creatures that have combined a large group of smaller Slimes. Each island contains its own set of Gordo Slimes.

Rainbow Island Gordo Slime locations

1: The Phosphor Gordo is located to the west exit of your home base. Travel and stick to the western rock wall until you can drop off the cliff onto the floor below. A cave on the ground level will contain the Phosphor Gordo Slime. Feed it fruit to open the cave for exploration.

2: The Cotton Gordo is located on a ridge south of the central plain. Head towards the edge of the map and follow a curved ramp leading to this giant but peaceful Slime. Feed it fresh veggies such as carrots or lettuce to open a vital portal.

3: The Pink Gordo is located almost directly north of the Cotton Gordo. Traverse north and avoid Tar Slimes as you reach marker three on the map. Head under a rock archway overlooking the ocean to find this big pink menace. Feed it meat, veggies, or fruit to unlock its goodies.

Starlight Strand Gordo Slime location

Starlight Strand is a much more dangerous island that can be found by feeding the Cotton Gordo and unlocking the portal it was guarding.

1: The Hunter Gordo is guarding a cave entrance on a dead-end path protected by a pack of feral creatures. Make your way south after teleporting to this island and stick to the western cliff edge until you find loads of blue feral Slimes. Run past them to see the Hunter Gordo waiting for you. Feed it meat to move it out of your way.

Discovering these Gordo slimes are vital to finding some of the best secrets in the game. Slime Rancher 2 is in early access, and more islands and Slimes will be added over time. We will update this guide as we uncover more Gordo Slimes.