How to get Wild Honey in Slime Rancher 2

Wild Honey is a valuable resource for you to find in Slime Rancher 2. It will be a good item for you to use when you take it back to base, and we highly recommend having enough of it in your Refinery for future projects. However, locating Wild Honey can be challenging, and tracking it down will take some time. This guide covers how you can get Wild Honey in Slime Rancher 2.

Where to find Wild Honey in Slime Rancher 2

You will be able to find Wild Honey by exploring the Starlight Strand region. You can unlock this area by finding the Cotton gordo on the south part of Rainbow Fields. It’s a slime that will explode if you feed it too many vegetables. It will give you access to a teleporter upon exploding, allowing you to travel to Starlight Strand. However, before heading over there, find the Pink gordo on the northwest side of Rainbow Field. This is a slime that will eat anything you give it. By making this gordo explode, you will gain access to Ember Valley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Going to Ember Valley is crucial because you can find Radiant Ore. It’s a resource you’re going to need to use this resource to craft a Jetpack. The Jetpack will be instrumental in making it to the far south side of Starlight Strand, where we will find Wild Honey regularly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The south area has multiple hills, but the Jetpack will make it easy to travel throughout this region. The Wild Honey spots will look similar to the Buzz Wax, but the bee hives have distinct gold and brown lines that make it look like a honey pot. Use your Vac at these locations to grab the Wild Honey, and bring it back home.