How to get Omen Skins in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are ways to customize the appearance of your characters through skins. While the NA servers currently do not have many skins to use, Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games are periodically adding new skins into the game. One of those skins recently added is the Omen Skins, which you can purchase using Royal Crystals.

These skins were added in a recent update, which added tons of new cosmetics including the Ghost Horse Mount. The skins are now available to purchase and are available until April 14, so if you want these skins, you should plan accordingly.

Before making a decision on purchasing these skins, you can also get a sneak preview of what they actually look like at the Lost Ark Database. Previews for all of the skins for each different class are available here, so you can make an informed decision on whether or not you want to purchase the skin.

To purchase the skin, make sure you have 2,000 Royal Crystals in your account. (You can spend an extra 400 Royal Crystals to get the regular skins + the weapon skins.) Head on over to the Lost Ark shop, and navigate to skins. You’ll find the Omen Skins there.

That’s all you need to know about the Omen Skins in Lost Ark! If you are a fan of the skins, don’t hesitate to give them a buy.