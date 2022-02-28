How to get past the barrier in front of Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring

If you have ventured up to the Liurnia, you have probably seen the massive academy that sits in the center of the area. It is no secret that you can’t immediately run over to the academy and get in. What is secret is how you break through the barrier preventing access to the school. Here is how you get past the barrier in front of Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring.

The first thing you will want to do is make it to the Purified Ruins. This may seem like a ways away from the academy but it is much closer than it appears. In the ruins, there is a teleportation stone that will teleport you directly over to the South Raya Lucaria Gate Site of Grace where the impassable barrier is. Activate the Site of Grace, it will be important later.

In front of the gate, you will notice a dead body with an item. Pick up the item. It is a map that will roughly lead you to where the item you need to get past the gate is located. To make things easier, use the map above for reference. Go around the outside of the academy and find a large spiked rock. There is a dragon in front of it. You can either choose to fight the dragon or ignore it. The Academy Glintstone Key is directly behind the dragon against the rock.

Now that you have the key, return to the barrier and interact with it. You will walk into the barrier and be transported to the Raya Lucaria Academy.