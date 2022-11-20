There are a lot of different ingredients that you can find as you search the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The pokémon materials that you gather will mainly be used to create TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Pawmi Fur is one of the many materials you can get in the games and also one of the first ones you might obtain. This guide will show you how to get Pawmi Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pawmi Fur location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pawmi is one of the many gen XI pokémon that is making its first appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Dubbed “the mouse pokémon,” this electric-type is able to be found extremely early in the game, making Pawmi Fur one of the first materials you might come across. Despite being able to be obtained so early, you may not see this pokémon right away since it is pretty rare.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you take a look at Pawmi’s habitat information, you will see that it can be found in the southern portion of the map. The regions you can locate Pawmi are South Province Area One and South Province Area Three. Pawmi will mainly spawn in fields and is often seen in small groups. You can even find the evolved form of this pokémon relatively early.

Pawmi must be battled in the wild in order to get Pawmi Fur just like other pokémon materials in the game. You can also get Pawmi Fur from Pawmot, Pawmi’s evolved form. Each time you defeat or catch either of these pokémon, you will get up to three Pawmi Fur to add to your collection. This material can be used to craft TMs at any of the TM Machines around the map as long as you have unlocked recipes that require it.