How to get permanent upgrades in Sifu

As you progress throughout Sifu’s campaign, you can spend XP earned during combat to unlock various skills ranging from heavy damage-dealing moves to quick, evasive techniques. However, once you get a game over, you’ll lose every skill you’ve earned thus far. Luckily, there is a way to permanently keep any skills you’ve earned following a game over, but it’s going to cost you a lot of XP.

To permanently unlock any one skill, you first have to purchase the skill using XP. You can do this either at a Shrine, the tree in the Wuguan, or on Sifu’s death screen when presented with the option to resurrect yourself. Then, you’ll have to spend five times the amount initially spent on the skill to unlock it permanently. For example, if a skill costs 1,000 XP to unlock, you’ll have to spend an additional 5,000 XP to unlock it permanently. Luckily, you don’t have to front all the extra XP at once; you pay for it in five increments. In essence, you’re just purchasing the same skill a total of six times to unlock it permanently.

Once you permanently unlock a skill, you won’t have to purchase it again, regardless of whether you experience a game over or not. It becomes a part of your starting moveset forever.