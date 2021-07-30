How to get Pet Tags in Roblox Wacky Wizards
Pet Tags ingredient is used for making pet potions.
The recent pets update in Roblox Wacky Wizards saw the addition of a brand new ingredient called Pet Tags to the game. This ingredient is used for making pet potions, which turns the user into a pet when consumed. However, acquiring the ingredient can be a hassle since you need to answer a bunch of questions.
How to get Pet Tags
To acquire the Pet Tags ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards, follow the below-mentioned steps:
- Head to the newly added area near the spider’s web cave.
- You’ll come across a big white doorway that leads to a room. Enter the room through the door.
- Once you are inside, you’ll see a question with three doors below it. There will be an answer on top of each door, and you have to pick the right one to progress further.
- Repeat the process until you reach the final room.
For those who are wondering, here are the correct answers for all the questions:
- How old are Foryxe and Jandel?- ‘23 and 24′ is the correct option.
- Who created Wacky Wizards?- ‘Foryxe and Jandel‘ is the correct option.
- When was ROBLOX created?- ‘2004’ is the correct option.
- How many eyes does Mr. Rich have?- ‘1!’ is the correct option.
- How did Glinda The Witch reach the Oasis?- ‘She crash landed!’ is the correct option.
- What was the first live event on Wacky Wizards?- ‘Mr. Rich!’ is the correct option.
This should lead you to the final room that contains Pet Tags.