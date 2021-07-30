How to get Pet Tags in Roblox Wacky Wizards

The recent pets update in Roblox Wacky Wizards saw the addition of a brand new ingredient called Pet Tags to the game. This ingredient is used for making pet potions, which turns the user into a pet when consumed. However, acquiring the ingredient can be a hassle since you need to answer a bunch of questions.

How to get Pet Tags

To acquire the Pet Tags ingredient in Roblox Wacky Wizards, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Head to the newly added area near the spider’s web cave.

You’ll come across a big white doorway that leads to a room. Enter the room through the door.

Once you are inside, you’ll see a question with three doors below it. There will be an answer on top of each door, and you have to pick the right one to progress further.

Repeat the process until you reach the final room.

For those who are wondering, here are the correct answers for all the questions:

How old are Foryxe and Jandel?- ‘ 23 and 24′ is the correct option.

Who created Wacky Wizards?- ‘ Foryxe and Jandel ‘ is the correct option.

When was ROBLOX created?- ‘2004’ is the correct option.

How many eyes does Mr. Rich have?- ‘1!’ is the correct option.

How did Glinda The Witch reach the Oasis?- ‘ She crash landed!’ is the correct option.

What was the first live event on Wacky Wizards?- ‘Mr. Rich!’ is the correct option.

This should lead you to the final room that contains Pet Tags.