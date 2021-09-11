How to get Planet Shaper in Roblox A Universal Time

Acquiring Planet Shaper in Roblox A Universal Time can be a hassle. Although Roblox AUT is inspired by the popular manga and anime series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Planet Shaper is non-canon, which means it is only part of the game and not the series. That said, here is how players can get their hands on Planet Shaper.

How to get Planet Shaper

To get Planet Shaper, you need to get Crystallized Stand. You can get one from the Arrow item. However, not every Arrow will yield a Crystallized Stand, so you need to keep on opening chests to get Arrow until you obtain Crystallized Stand from it. After you have the Crystallized Stand:

Start searching for meteorites. Do not summon the Crystallized Stand until you locate a meteorite. Once you find a meteorite, interact with it and then summon the Crystallized Stand by pressing Q.

There is a 1% chance that the Crystalized Stand will turn into Planet Shaper while summoning.

Unfortunately, that’s the only method that can yield a Planet Shaper in the game. Since the conversion rate of Crystallized Stand is abysmally low, you probably have to rinse and repeat the process of interacting with meteorites. That said, players can find meteorites on top of the mountain where they spawn every 5 to 10 minutes.