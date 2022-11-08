A Portal Gear is one of the rarest items players can discover in Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers is an open-world take on Sonic and adds several mechanics inspired by other open-world games with its own twist to the formula. Sonic Frontiers has unique levels that throwback to classic Sonic Adventure level design, called Cyber Space missions, and Portal Gear factors into them. This guide will explain how to get Portal Gears in Sonic Frontiers.

Where to get Portal Gears in Sonic Frontiers

A Portal Gear is an essential material you need to collect to unlock Portals. Portals will take you to a series of Cyber Space stages. These missions resemble classic Sonic Adventure games with tight, speed-focused navigation and platforming requirements. Each Cyber Space level has a multitude of items and subgoals to achieve.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Portals are required to access these levels, and Portal Gear is needed to access the Portals themselves. Next to each Portal, you will see a number requirement. This number indicates how many Portal Gear pieces you will need if you want to open the Portal and access its corresponding Cyber Space stage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, Portal Gears aren’t just lying around in plain sight waiting for Sonic to casually acquire them. They can only be earned by finding and defeating Guardians. These towering enemies can be found roaming the various landscapes. They can often be seen from a great distance, and they won’t engage unless you close the distance. Make sure you’re ready to fight them before you close the gap. You must first learn their attack patterns to give yourself an edge when fighting Guardians.

While exploring each of Sonic Frontiers’ open world locations, find Guardians and defeat them to collect the precious Portal Gears you need to open Portals and attempt to complete the Cyber Space levels they have inside of them.