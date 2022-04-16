How to get Precursor Weapons in Guild Wars 2

There are several tiers of weapons when it comes to Guild Wars 2. Starting out, players begin with the most basic of gear, and by the time you’ve reached level 80, you’ll have amassed quite a collection to work with. The highest tier of all weapons and armor in Guild Wars 2 is the Legendary tier. This tier allows players to use flashy skinned weapons and armor that grant the highest tier of stats and are shared across the account. Another added benefit of Legendary weapons and armor is that their stats are never set in stone, meaning that so long as you have the requisite Runes and Sigils, you’ll be able to switch your role as needed. This, of course, is super useful in Raids and Fractals of the Mists, where oftentimes players have to be able to change to adapt to the party’s needs.

Of course, such valuable items aren’t easy to come by, so there are a few tricks to obtaining the much-coveted end-game gear. While the richer players of the game can simply purchase their Legendaries from the Black Lion Trading Post, they are often in excess of a 1,000 gold per weapon, and the armor is not for sale.

Precursor Weapons

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Precursors are Exotic or Ascended Tier weapons that players can use to craft Legendary weapons. There are several ways to obtain them, such as:

Drops: Precursors can only be obtained as loot drops once players have reached level 62 and over. The higher your level, the more likely you are to receive a drop from loot, chests, containers, reward chests, etc. However, the chance of obtaining them is still quite low. The most likely source of gaining a Precursor comes from Bonus Chests obtained from various World Boss events.

Mystic Forge: It’s possible to get a Precursor by combining Exotic tier equipment in the Mystic Forge, located in Lion’s Arch. You’ll have to ensure that the four weapons you’re combining are, first, of the same type, and secondly, have an average level over 75. You’ll only be able to obtain a Precursor of the weapon you’re combining in the forge, so combining four Daggers can only grant you a Dagger Precursor. The chance of obtaining a Precursor is still exceptionally low, at only around 0.79% every 2901 attempts.

Crafting

Screenshot by Gamepur.

The Heart of Thorns expansion added the ability to craft your Precursors by going through collection-based scavenger hunts. You’ll have to obtain Mastery Points that are only valid in the Central Tyria region to unlock the crafting tiers. Once you’ve crafted these Precursors, you won’t be able to trade them, and they’re not available through a drop, and the collection-based Precursors can only be crafted once per account.

You’ll have to speak to Grandmaster Craftsman Hobbs in Lions Arch to unlock the collection tiers. You can find him in the central crafting area of the map.