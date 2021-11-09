How to get Prime Gaming rewards in Apex Legends

With the release of Season 11: Escape for Apex Legends comes a new batch of Prime Gaming rewards for players to claim. Every month, you can claim different rewards through the Prime Gaming website that usually features Legend skins, weapon skins, and even some fun bonuses. If you are a fan of the new legend Ash, be sure to claim this month’s Prime Gaming reward featuring the Venom Blade skin for Ash.

How to get Apex Legends Prime Gaming rewards

Unlocking the Apex Legends Prime Gaming bundles is an easy task with a few simple steps for you to accomplish. Be sure to know both your Amazon or Twitch account login information and your EA account login information. Once finished, you’ll be the envy of all other Legends within the Apex Games.

Visit the Apex Legends section of the Prime Gaming website

Find the bundle that you wish to claim and click the ‘Claim Now’ prompt.

You will notice a pop-up asking you to sign in to your Twitch or Amazon account. Once finished, You will also be redirected to the official EA website to sign in with your EA information. Doing so will link your Prime Gaming and EA account.

After logging into your Prime account and EA account, click the ‘Claim Now’ prompt, and your bundle will be claimed.

Launch Apex Legends, and your content will be waiting for you.

What do you get from Prime Gaming in Apex Legends?

Every month, players can look forward to claiming new and exciting bundles from their Prime Gaming account. Currently, players can claim last month’s Wattson bundle, featuring a Wattson skin, a Volt weapon skin, and a Wattson banner. The new Venom Blade bundle is available, featuring an epic skin for Ash, an R-301 weapon skin, and an Ash banner. Remember to check the Apex Legends Prime Gaming website every month for new bundles.

It is important to remember that Prime Gaming bundles for Apex Legends do expire if not claimed within a certain time. To this date, no Prime Gaming bundle has ever returned to the in-game store or online, so if you fancy a certain bundle, be sure to redeem it as soon as possible.