Prismatic Shards are an excellent way to ensure you unlock the specific beast summon you’re trying to get in Clash of Beasts. Without these, you’ll be randomly rolling on a beast summon to try and get them to unlock, which can take several tries, and you might end up wasting a lot of Soul Shards in the process. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Prismatic Shards in Clash of Beasts.

An effective way we’ve found to work towards gaining more Prismatic Shards is working through the events in Clash of Beasts, specifically the Seasons. These Seasons will have you earning Season Keys that you’ll be able to use to unlock Mythic Beasts, some of the best creatures for you to acquire in the game. Along the way, as you work through the season, unlock rewards with Season Tokens. The more you progress through a season while it’s active, the more rewards you get, and one of those rewards will be Prismatic Shards.

Some of the events in Clash of Beasts are also a good way to gain Prismatic Shards. They happen for a limited time, so jumping on them when you have the chance is the best option available to you. Make sure to check out the notifications in-game to know when they’re happening and find a good time to join.

You’ll be able to make use of the Prismatic Shards in the Forge, so long as you have the correct beasts unlocked and they’re at an appropriate level.