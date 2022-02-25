How to get Racecraft XP and level up in GRID Legends

In GRID Legends, XP plays a huge role in leveling up your profile, and obtaining new rewards in the game. Gaining XP isn’t too hard in this game, but it’s important to note that doing so will depend on how users play the game. With that said, let’s go over what you need to know about getting XP in GRID Legends, and how to level up in the new title.

Getting Racecraft XP in GRID Legends is rather straight-forward. In each race, users will accumulate a certain amount of XP that will go towards the player’s cumulative total. Users can increase the level of their profile by getting enough XP needed to move up the chain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We should note that various maneuvers yield XP, as well as multipliers. These moves include, but are not limited, to:

Following the racing line

Making contact

Clean racing

Air jumps

Drafting

Overtakes

Slingshots

Drifts

Completing fast sections during a race

Making an outside pass

Undercuts

The number of XP gained in a race can be seen on the right-hand side of the screen.

If one manages to complete two or more of these maneuvers in short order, this can result in a combo. Combos generally yield more XP, so these can be quite helpful with regards to leveling up faster.