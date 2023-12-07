How to Get Rain Thistle in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The world you can explore in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is inhabited by plenty of fauna and flora that you can gather for recipes and crafting. A few of these items though, like the Rain Thistle, aren’t as easy to acquire as some others.

The Rain Thistle is a plant that can only be found in specific areas of Pandora, and once you’ve collected its fiber, it can be used in crafting gear for your character to increase their stats. Knowing where to search and how to gather the Rain Thistle can be tricky, as the first time I discovered this plant I couldn’t figure out how to pick it up. But all the answers can be found as you continue to explore and get familiar with the Hunters Guide. So let’s break down everything there is to know about the Rain Thistle in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Where to Find Rain Thistle in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rain Thistle is a flower that can be found in the Upper Plains region of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Upper Plains will be the second area you visit after Kinglor Forest, and is part of the main campaign questline. If you haven’t been to this region yet you’ll need to progress further along in the story so that you can get here, as your Ikran won’t allow you to fly over the mountaintops.

Once you’ve got access to the Upper Plains, the Rain Thistle is mostly found on cliffs. I’ve had the best luck searching on the north side of the map along the rocky biomes. You can also find rare Rain Thistles at the top of the Great Tusk domain, which is to the southeast of the Upper Plains. Collecting rare plants will increase the quality of the resources you gather from them.

How to Gather Rain Thistle in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve ever come across a Rain Thistle in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and you aren’t able to pick it up, then there is a good reason. Scan the Rain Thistle and check the Hunters Guide, here you’ll find in the notes that the Rain Thistle flowers during rainstorms. When it rains in the game, the top of the plant opens to reveal a boll inside. This is when you’re able to gather the Rain Thistle Fiber from the flora. For the best quality Rain Thistle Fibre, make sure you collect it during the day, as night will provide a lower quality item.

What Can Rain Thistle be Used for in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rain Thistle Fibre is used in crafting waist gear for your character in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. When combined with other items at the crafting bench, it provides a 2% ranged resistance for that piece of clothing. Depending on the quality of the Rain Thistle Fiber you’ll get the following stats applied:

Fine Rain Thistle Fiber: 20-25

Superior Rain Thistle Fiber: 32-37

Exquisite Rain Thistle Fiber: 55-63

As mentioned earlier, the quality of the Rain Thistle Fibert depends on the location you gather it from, the time of day, and how pristine you plucked the plant without making a mistake. Do all of these correctly and you’ll get the highest quality materials.