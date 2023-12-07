Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora On Xbox Game Pass

The time for players to explore the world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is finally here. Fans are eager to find out if the highly anticipated game is available on Xbox Game Pass and luckily enough, we have the answer.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the newest addition to the Avatar franchise and fans have not been disappointed with its release. The beautiful world captured everyone’s attention back with the first movie’s release in 2009. Now players have a chance to fulfill those childhood dreams of being a Na’vi and see new facets of this ever-growing world.

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Available on Xbox Game Pass

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is not available on Xbox Game Pass, unfortunately. While the game pass has been expanding its library over the years and offering newer titles as they release, this specific game seems to have escaped the pass’ grasp.

The game itself is not available on the Xbox store separately as it does not appear in the Xbox app. However, it can be located on the Xbox website. Per Xbox, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is only available through Ubisoft.

How to Get Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for PC

Players can get their hands on a copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for the PC through Ubisoft. The game is available for purchase under three separate editions, the base game, Gold Edition, and Ultimate Edition. The best deal for players is subscribing to the Ubisoft equivalent of the Xbox Game Pass, Ubisoft Plus. The subscription is $14.99 a month and works just like any other game pass, with specific titles available to download. Using this, players will have access to the Ultimate Edition of the game for no additional cost.

The Ultimate Edition includes the base game, a season pass, and the Ultimate Pack – which gives players exclusive digital content. This includes the Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack and Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack which contain weapons, gear, and cosmetic sets.

Unfortunately, players will have to pay full price for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, with anything above the base version of the game is over $100, or pay for another subscription that they will need to keep track of. However, if the game delivers as much as the movies have, paying that extra money may just be worth it in the end.