How to get Rare Candy in Pokémon Go

Rare Candy is an item you want to use to level your Pokémon in Pokémon Go. In the regular Pokémon games, you fed it to your Pokémon to have them go up a level, and the process works the same in the mobile game. You can give it to any Pokémon in your collection and use it instead of the Pokémon’s candy to give them a level boost. It’s a good way to power up legendary Pokémon or the rarer ones you find walking around throughout your local area. Because Rare Candy can be used on nearly any Pokémon in your collection, it’s a little difficult to find, but there are some methods available to you if you’d like to farm it.

The best way to consistently acquire Rare Candy is to complete raids. There are four types of raids: one-star, three-star, five-star, and Mega Raids. Of those choices, five-star and Mega Raids are the most difficult, and one-star are much easier. If you’re by yourself, we recommend you complete a one-star raid if you’re hunting for Rare Candy. For those who are a bit stronger, roughly trainer level 35, you can probably defeat a three-star raid Pokémon, but you need to be prepared to take down all of its weaknesses. The five-star raids and Mega Raids will require a team of players to take them down. We recommend taking at least four players, and even then, having more than this is preferred to ensure you can win.

While raids are the best, most reliable way to obtain Rare Candy, you can also receive them by completing Special Research and timed research tasks. These tasks appear every so often, typically through events. The Special Research ones are a bit rarer because they provide outstanding rewards. The timed research tasks normally last for a week, and they coincide with an event happening in Pokémon Go. You can always check to see if there’s a Special Research or timed research happening in the game by checking your ‘today view’ menu to the left of your Field Research task page.

Rare Candy is extremely helpful. We highly recommend you save it for any legendary Pokémon you want to power-up or a Pokémon you want to evolve into its final form and use in the Pokémon Go Battle League, the PvP portion of the game.

