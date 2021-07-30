The way to succeed in the Reaper’s Game is to collect as many pins as possible. However, there are rarer pins that are harder to get unless you know what you’re doing. Twister, twister, it’s time to show you how to get rarer pin drops in NEO: The World Ends With You.

Pins are a valuable resource in NEO: The World Ends With You as they are used as attacks against enemies and for currency. They can be purchased at stores, picked up in the environment, and most importantly, for this guide can be gained by defeating enemies.

If you just stick to the easy or normal difficulty mode, you’ll find it tougher to retrieve the rarer pin drops available in the game. But, if you increase the difficulty to hard or possibly even higher to ultimate, you’ll be more likely to get a better pin than the average drop.

To access the hard difficulty, you must get enough friendship points to unlock the hard mode. At Week 1, Day 4, you’ll have access to the social network system. Work your way down to Sho Minamimoto and use three friendship points to unlock the hard mode.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, press the touchpad (or equivalent button on the Nintendo Switch) once you’re back into the game. You’ll then be given the option to change the difficulty to hard. Start fighting enemies, increase the drop rate by lowering your level, and have fun. Just don’t die in the process. Also, sell the duplicate pins in your inventory to nearby shops; this will give you a great payday.