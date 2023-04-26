Honkai: Star Rail – Daily Missions, Explained

Honkai: Star Rail is the newest gacha game from Genshin Impact creators, HoYoverse. Just like with Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail has a feature of daily missions you can complete. Completing these missions grant you a multitude of rewards, such as Stellar Jades and Trailblaze EXP. It’s important to unlock these Daily Missions to speed up your leveling rate, as you get a good amount of Trailblaze EXP. And of course, it’s always a good thing to get more Stellar Jades so you can get more pulls.

How to unlock daily missions in Honkai: Star Rail

Daily missions are not available for all players immediately. You have to complete a good portion of the main story before unlocking daily missions. You do not have to be at a certain level to unlock daily missions. Instead, you have to progress through the main story until you complete the quest: “You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide.” Completing this quest will stop you from progressing through the main story until you reach Trailblaze Level 14, but it will also unlock daily missions for you.

How to complete daily missions in Honkai: Star Rail

After unlocking daily missions, press “J” on your keyboard or press the following button to open the daily missions menu.

You’ll see tasks listed here that you can complete to earn points. Some of these tasks are very simple, such as leveling up any character 1 time or even taking just 1 photo. These tasks are quick and shouldn’t take up much of your time.

After completing a task, you’ll earn points. You can see on a bar above your daily missions certain thresholds you have to reach to earn rewards. You just have to earn 500 points to earn all the rewards. Completing all daily missions will reward you with a total of 1,000 Trailblaze EXP, 60 Stellar Jade, and some other miscellaneous rewards like Credits or Lost Gold Fragments.

It’s recommended to quickly breeze through the missions and see which should take you the least amount of time. Easy tasks like leveling up a character once should almost always be taken. You’ll want to unlock daily missions to speed up the process of reaching Trailblaze Level 14, where you can continue advancing through the main quest.