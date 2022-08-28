How to get the Deepwood Memories Artifact set in Genshin Impact

Deepwood Memories is one of the two new Artifact Sets introduced with patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact. As one would expect, the Artifact set is geared toward the Dendro characters of the game, and it’s pretty vital to have them if you want to maximize their potential. Like with most Artifact Sets in the game, its component is only available in one Domain, and for anyone interested, here is how to get the set.

Deepwood Memories Artifact location in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will be able to obtain the Deepwood Memories Artifact set by completing the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain. There is no Waypoint near the domain, so you’ll need to manually go to the location, atleast for the first time. Once you unlock the domain by reaching its location, you’ll be able to teleport there directly moving forward. That said, the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain is located towards the south of Gandha Hill and east of Chinvat Ravine.

As with every domain, there are different levels available that you can attempt. The harder the level, the better the potential rewards you can get by clearing it. Regardless, you need to clear Spire of Solitary Enlightenment domain to get your hands on Deepwood Memories Artifact. Since the rewards you get are not guaranteed, you’ll likely end up attempting the domain several times to get the desired rewards.

The 2-Piece Set increases the Dendro damage you can deal by a decent amount, while the 4-Piece Set reduces the Dendro resistance of opponents. Overall, the Deepwood Memories is a must-have Artifact Set for any Dendro user.