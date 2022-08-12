As you make your way across the various regions of Tower of Fantasy, you will come across a bunch of different ingredients. Some of these ingredients, like Homi Grains, are easy to get and can be found almost anywhere. Unfortunately, that is not the case for some ingredients. Rise, for instance, is only available in a few areas, making it one of the more difficult items to locate. After you find it, however, you will be able to get as much as you want.

How to get Rice in Tower of Fantasy

You won’t be able to get Rice right away in Tower of Fantasy. You will actually need to wait until you have progressed through chapter one for a little while. In chapter one, you will learn how to use cooking stations to create some wonderful meals. Shortly after this, you will unlock food vendors.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three food vendors that you will get access to pretty quickly in the game depending on how fast you go through it. The first food vendor can be found in Astra and will appear shortly after you unlock cooking. The second one is found in Banges and the third in Mirroria. Each of these vendors will sell Rice for the same amount; 60 Gold. You can buy up to 99 bags of Rice per day. By the time you get access to the food vendors, you will be able to buy quite a bit of it.

How to use Rice

Like all of the other ingredients in the game, you can use Rice as an ingredient when cooking at a cooking station. These stations can be found all over the various regions in the game. You can use the creation menu to cooking meals of your own design if you lack the ingredients for one of the recipes. We don’t recommend eating Rice by itself. Rice only provides one Satiety point, so it is better to have it in a meal.