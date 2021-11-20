How to get rid of fog in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll face a handful of obstacles as you progress through the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl main story. These obstacles will take some clever thinking to overcome, and you’ll need to use specific items. For those having trouble with the fog, what can you do about it? Here’s what you need to do to get rid of any fog in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll need to make sure you visit the Great Marsh in Pastoria City. This location is where you can find the helpful ability, Defog, also known as TM 97. When you grab this TM for the first time, it becomes an HM you can use on your Pokétch.

Even though you have TM 97 and the HM available on your Pokétch, you’ll still need to defeat the Pastoric City Gym Leader, Wake. You won’t use the HM Defog until you win this battle and acquire this Gym Badge. Wake is the fourth Gym Leader, so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to meet this challenge. He primarily uses Water-type Pokémon, so you’ll want to use Electric or Grass-types to defeat him.

You’ll be using Defog to remove foggy areas after you beat Wake, so you don’t need to worry about using this HM until receiving your fourth gym badge.