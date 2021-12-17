How to get rid of food poisoning in Green Hell

Maintaining a balanced diet is a key part of survival in Green Hell. Each consumable item will grant you a variety of benefits, including boosts to your energy, health, and sanity levels. However, food can also spoil if left uneaten for too long. If spoiled foods are consumed, there’s a good chance your character will come down with food poisoning. Eating raw meat or other certain uncooked foods can cause food poisoning as well. This illness can deal quite a number to your character’s health, and in severe cases, it could even kill them. Fortunately, you can get rid of it pretty easily. Here’s how to cure food poisoning in Green Hell.

You’ll know you have food poisoning if you see an icon of a person vomiting above your life-bar. While poisoned, your character will periodically vomit until one of three things happens: The sickness passes, the sickness is cured, or they die. Food poisoning can pass without treatment, but you’ll suffer from some pretty heavy debuffs as a result of the sickness. You can also try to sleep it off, but it’s possible your character might die in their sleep depending on how severe the illness is.

We recommend seeking out items to heal food poisoning, of which there are many. Below you’ll find a list of all the ways you can cure food poisoning.