how-to-get-rigor-motor-in-hot-wheels-unleashed

Rigor Motor is a Hot Wheels car that’s almost as iconic as Hot Seat. It was designed by Bruce Baur and initially released in 1994. Since then, it’s been reproduced dozens of times, often in multiple sets per year. Its design is loosely based on that of the DRAG-U-LA model kit, though there have been many subtle changes made over the years to give it a unique look. It’s possible to get this car for your collection in Hot Wheels Unleashed, and this guide explains how.

Find the Thanksgiving Pack

Rigor Motor was added to Hot Wheels Unleashed with the Hot Wheels Thanksgiving Pack. This is a free DLC added to the game for the first Thanksgiving after its launch. You can find it by navigating through the main menu to the Add-On menu and then moving along to the Vehicle subheading within it. At the bottom of the screen, you’ll see all the available packs. Scroll through until you find the Thanksgiving Pack. You’ll need to visit your relevant digital storefront to download the pack, but once you have, all the cars in it, including Rigor Motor, should appear in your collection. We had to restart the game to get the car to appear in our collection, so you may need to do the same if you can’t see it at first.

This version of Rigor Motor is from the 2019 Happy Halloween set. It’s got some great stats on it, and it can be upgraded using Gears to make it a truly tough vehicle to compete against online.