How to get Rookidee Feathers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduces a crafting system that utilises drops from defeating or capturing wild Pokémon, and Rookidee Feathers are just one of the many new materials introduced in the game. These feathers are used to craft Technical Machines, including popular moves such as Iron Head and Brave Bird. Both are very powerful moves that are essential to every trainer’s arsenal, so it is wise to keep a couple of Rookidee feathers on hand, should you need to craft these TMs in a hurry. While you will be able to encounter Rookidee in one-star Tera raids, farming open world spawns is far more efficient, especially with the new type-based encounter rate boosting items. Here is how you can acquire some Rookidee Feathers of your own in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Rookidee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Besides Tera Raids, Rookidee can be encountered in the East and Southeast of Paldea. They can be found at all times of the day, in the grass, mountain, town and rocky biomes at East Province (Areas One, Two and Three), South Province (Areas Three and Five). They can be easily found at low levels, so players can use the Let’s Go mechanic to quickly farm up some Rookidee feathers from these tiny birds. As their spawns are fairly common, there is no need to use an encounter boosting item, unless you are in a hurry. If you are seeing very few Rookidee, simply reset the spawns by going out of render distance, and then returning to the area. The spawns will be reset as the area reloads.

If you are manually farming Rookidee, they are susceptible to Ice, Electric and Rock-type moves due to their pure Flying typing, though using any strong lead Pokémon will do as well. Their evolved form, Corvisquire, can be found in the same locations as Rookidee, and will also drop Rookidee feathers upon capture or defeat.