How to get Dondozo Whisker in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a lot of different ingredients and materials that you can find and collect as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the materials that you gather will be used to craft TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials in the games is Dondozo Whiskers which comes from the big catfish pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Dondozo Whiskers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Dondozo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dondozo is one of the many new pokémon that you can find throughout the Paldea region in both Scarlet and Violet. This Gen XI pokémon has a secret ability that allows it to interact with Tatsugiri during double battles with a signature move called Order Up. Since this pokémon makes its first appearance in Scarlet and Violet, it is a bit difficult to pinpoint the exact location it calls home.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Dondozo’s habitat data, there is only one area where it spawns throughout the Paldea region; Casseroya Lake. This is the lake in the northwest corner of the map and it is also one of the areas where you can commonly find Tatsugiri. Dondozo is a pretty common sight in this area and won’t hesitate to come after you should be caught roaming around the waters of the lake. Since Dondozo is a water type, you will want to make sure to bring a pokémon that knows grass or electric-type moves.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, if you want to get Dondozo Whiskers, you will need to battle Dondozo in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Dondozo, you will get some whiskers added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid battles against this pokémon. Dondozo Whiskers are required to make TM121 Heavy Slam and TM154 Hydro Canon.