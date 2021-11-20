How to get Shiny Statues in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Secret Base Statues that you can find while digging for fossils in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s Grand Underground are extremely useful. You’ll place these inside your secret base, and they boost the chance of you encountering specific Pokémon types of the Statues you place down. There’s also the chance to acquire Shiny Statues. Here’s how you can go about getting Shiny Statues in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Shiny Statues are incredibly more difficult to acquire. This is because they have a low drop chance while digging for fossils. But you can increase these chances by finding the Digletts in the Grand Underground. You may notice that a meter underneath your Grand Underground map on the left side of your screen goes up one by one each time you run across a Diglett, or three times if it’s a Dugtrio. That’s the bonus you receive for potentially encountering a Shiny Statue, which is inside Gorgeous Stone Boxes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach a high amount of bonus, anything about 35 points, you’ll want to click the R trigger on your Nintendo Switch. A small echo-like location will vibrate away from your character, and you’ll want to do this next to the fossil dig sites you find. From there, you’ll want to complete the fossil minigame as you usually would finish it, and hope you find a Gorgeous Stone Box before the end of the minigame.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re hunting for these Shiny Statues, you also have the option to play the Grand Underground with friends or strangers, but we recommend playing with friends so you can coordinate with the others. This way, while all of you are exploring the Grand Underground, every Diglett and Dugtrio you find counts for everyone, making the process of collecting them significantly easier.