PUBG Mobile redeem codes (February 2023)
Get free skins and outfits with PUBG Mobile redeem codes.
The battle royale genre is heavily saturated at this point, but few are more popular than PUBG Mobile. Blast your way through numerous environments, scavenging equipment and weapons from downed players or deliveries from passing planes. Perform well and you can net yourself some cosmetics, including weapon skins, outfits, and emotes.
Most of the best cosmetics can only be obtained by purchasing them with Unknown Cash. This in-game currency can be bought using real money or, if you prefer not to shell out your hard-earned cash, by redeeming codes that the developers release. Like when codes are released for Genshin Impact, these are usually released when new content drops for the game, so keep an eye out for the next update.
All PUBG Mobile redeem codes
PUBG Mobile redeem codes (Working)
- There are currently no working codes for PUBG Mobile.
PUBG Mobile redeem codes (Expired)
These are the codes for PUBG Mobile that have unfortunately already expired.
- SCRLTJG6PZLB
- GPKAHXJML7U
- BTOQZHZ8CQ
- BUBDZBZB6H
- BUBEZBZ4HP
- WINTERCARNIVAL15
- WINTERHOLIDAY
- BIFPZBZKBE
- DUCKYPUBGM
- BCAHZBIZ88B
- JJCZCDZ9U
- KALFANPUBGM
- GOODMORNING
- MRKHANPUBGM
- EBGURMTDOKS
- BBKTZEZET3
- 99GLVNTDFA
- E4ERQA3QF6
- C2GXEP85BP
- R3HABPUBGM
- BRT0ZBZAWK
- BRTLZBZXTB
- BRTRZBZ464
- EHFJ4PUWIJHU
- DKJU10GTDSM
- UKUZBZGWF
- BIFOZBZE6Q
- PUBGMOBILENP
- ZADRQTMPH9F
- ZADROT5QLHP
- BAPPZEZMTB
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- 150NEWUPDATE
- SDYMKTKTH8
- BMTDZBZPRD
- BPHEZDZV9G
- BDPPYTZGS9Q
- BCMCZUF8QS
- BPHLZDZSH7
- BPGOZDZBDG
- BPGKZDZJS7
- BPGCZDZ6JT
- BPHAZDZVQ8
- BMTEZBZPPC
- BMTBZBZ4ET
- PUBGMCREATIVE
- BNBEZBZECU
- BMTDZBZPRO
- KZCZBENE
- LEVIN1QPCZ
- DKJU8LMBPY
- UCBYSD800
- SD16Z66XHH
- KARZBZYTR
- R89FPLM9S
- PUBGMOBILEBD
- 5FG10D33
- S78FTU2XJ
- BMTFZBZQNC
- BAPPZBZXF5
- BMTCZBZMFS
- BMTGZBZBKQ
- TQIZBz76F
- LEVKIN1QPCZ
- KV90F5HKSE2ZG
- 49BQVOG3TPYKW
- HAUIPYAIQNHRX
- MLTUZN5059ALZ
- P78A4VLHX236C
- 8CZ16GFYZX10Y
- 234V161OVWJ04
- XLBI0WQ97HKOW
- F4P6B64QBXTCA
- IDMG22KQ3DXHQ
- NRNVM72QB9X4S
- U9P3JQHQLN1OJ
- HJ4XVYGP5QHO
- 0RHPRRODCO4A1
- SAFXEIQK4442M
- CYQZ9LWSKPTCJ
- 9JSLKMYEVHXGU
- ALL1AQNC6MDPF
- ZUGY58KYGFW9I
- MW36TNNOP25PO
- EUOYMJFLE1K28
- ERKDYCUDCYWY3
- M8BDLRKZXXI80
- CNJ5KH507QNJD
- WUZV35FW0FUBH
- 2JTB6SA87SRM0
- DV3PI3W2BKKBD
- FMIK0PFUTII7Z
- 2LVNB9ZC4SXY9
- SN78D872YJIVX
How to redeem PUBG Mobile codes
It is remarkably simple to redeem codes for PUBG Mobile. You don’t even need to be in the game to do it. Just follow these easy steps:
- Visit the PUBG Mobile code redemption page.
- Enter your Character ID and the code you want to redeem.
- Prove you’re not a robot by typing in the verification code and the rewards should be added to your character.
How to get more codes for PUBG Mobile
The developers of PUBG Mobile usually release new codes to celebrate a collaboration with another franchise, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for when those are announced. The best way to stay informed of upcoming collaborations is to follow the PUBG Mobile Twitter account. You can also connect to other players and potentially discover more codes by joining their Discord server.
Why won’t my PUBG Mobile codes work?
When your PUBG Mobile codes won’t work, the most likely reason is that they’ve expired. These codes are released to celebrate collaborations with other brands or new content for the game, so they are only available for a limited time. If you’re sure the code should be working, be sure you’ve typed it correctly and haven’t copied a blank space at the end of the code, which can make the code register as invalid.
How to change your name in PUBG Mobile
You get to choose your display name in PUBG Mobile, but sometimes you want to change it after you’ve set it. Fortunately, it is very easy to do so. Just click on the Crate symbol on the right side of the screen. Select Use from the dropdown menu that appears. Type in your new name in the text box and click OK. This should update your display name in the game.
What is PUBG Mobile?
When Player Unknown Battlegrounds was released back in 2017, it almost immediately spawned a series of spinoffs and sequels that capitalized on the popular battle royale formula. Inevitably, the game would find itself on mobile devices in the form of PUBG Mobile. Players are dropped onto a map with other players, fighting their way through dangerous terrain while the map’s borders continually shrink to force players closer together.