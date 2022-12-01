How to get Wingull Feathers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a lot of different ingredients and materials that you can find and gather as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The materials that you find will mainly be used to craft TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Wingull Feathers are just one of the many ingredients found throughout the games and they come from the seagull pokémon. Here is how you can get Wingull Feathers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Wingull in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Wingull is one of the many pokémon from previous titles that makes an appearance in Scarlet and Violet. This pokémon is fairly easy to find and can even be located in a few of the beginning areas of the games. Shortly after leaving your home at the start of the game, you will be able to find Wingull waiting for you near the sea. As you progress through the games, you will find this pokémon in more locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Wingull’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon all along the ocean in the southern and eastern portions of the Paldea region. This pokémon appears closer to the ground at night because they like to fly into the sky during the day. When you find Wingull, you will most likely need to throw a pokéball at them to initiate a battle. Make sure to bring an electric-type pokémon with you since Wingull is a water/flying type.

Related: How to get Stantler Hair in pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Wingull in the wild if you want to get Wingull Feathers. You can also get this material from Wingull’s evolved form, Pelipper. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Wingull or Pelipper, you will get up to three Wingull Feathers added to your inventory. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles with the pokémon. You can use this material to make TM065 Air Slash and TM160 Hurricane.