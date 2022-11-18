You will find a lot of different ingredients and materials as you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Many of the materials you gather come from pokémon and are used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the materials you can get is Smoliv Oil and it comes from the olive pokémon Smoliv. This guide will show you how to get Smoliv Oil in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Smoliv Oil location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Smoliv is specific to the Paldea region and is one of the generation IX pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The materials that you gather like Fletchling Feathers, are obtained from the pokémon mentioned in the item name. If you want to get Smoliv Oil, you will first need to track down Smoliv and this pokémon can only be found in one area.

If you take a look at Smoliv’s habitat information, you will notice that it live in olive fields. This is important information to know. There is only one area that you can find this pokémon and that is Southern Province Area Two. This is where you can find olive fields surrounding the town of Cortondo. You wil lbe able to find a lot of Smoliv surrounding the olive fields in this area, making it rather easy to collect Smoliv Oil.

Just like with other pokémon, if you want to get Smoliv Oil, you will need to battle Smoliv and either defeat or capture them. Each Smoliv that you capture or defeat will give you one or two Smoliv Oil to add to your evergrowing collection of materials. You can also get Smoliv Oil from the evolved form of Smoliv, Arboliva. Smoliv Oil can be used at TM Machines to make TMs.