Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to track down and use to make different items. Pokémon materials are mainly used to make Technical Machines so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials you can gather is Fletchling Feather which comes straight from the tiny robin pokémon itself. This guide will show you how to get Fletchling Feathers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Fleatchling Feather location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each pokémon has its own material that you can get from it. Just like how Phanpy will get you Phanpy Nails, you will need to locate Fletchling in order to get Fletchling Feathers. Compared to other pokémon in the game, Fletchling is very common to find and you shouldn’t have any trouble locating a few of them, even at the very beginning of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Fletchling’s habit information, this pokémon lives in the southern Paldea region which is where you start the game. You can actually start seeing Fletchling as soon as you leave your home. Fletchling can be spotted in Southern Province Area One, Area Two, and Area Four pretty frequently. This pokémon often spawns near bushes or open fields and isn’t afraid to be approached.

Once you have spotted a Fletchling, all you need to do is defeat or catch it to obtain Fletchling Feathers. Each Fletchling that you defeat or catch will get you either one or two Fletchling Feathers to add to your collection. You can even get Fletchling Feathers later in the game when you come across the pokémon’s evolved form. You can use Fletchling Feathers at TM Machines to make TMs if you have a recipe that calls for them.