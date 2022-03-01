How to get Snowrunner’s Step 33-64 “Crocodile”

Snowrunner’s Crocodile Pack DLC may not include any actual crocodiles but it does come with a new truck. The beast aptly named the Step 33-64 “Crocodile” is inspired by the reptile in its looks and aggressive nature. Getting the Crocodile isn’t a difficult process but it can be confusing. Here’s how to get behind the wheel.

Where to find the 33-64 “Crocodile”

The DLC focuses primarily on the Step 33-64 “Crocodile” truck. It’s a heavy-duty, jack-of-all-trades off-roader built for versatility and all types of terrain. It comes with a truck bed to haul cargo and can switch between crawling through mud or running over ice without much issue. Once you install the DLC, the truck should appear in your garage. That’s the easy part as you don’t have to go on a quest to find it. What makes it a bit more complex is not having it be a part of the yearly pass.

The Crocodile Pack is not included in either the Year 1 Pass or Year 2 Pass. So, anyone who has previously purchased both will have to get the standalone crocodile DLC. It is the only way to get the truck.

Joining the 33-64 are three new add-ons. Each one gives you more freedom and control when it comes to rescuing cars and transporting cargo. A new maintenance option lets you perform repairs on the go with a maintenance frame add-on, while the fuel addition increases the amount of fuel your vehicle can carry. The third inclusion increases cargo space with an added side-board trailer. All of which can be found in the garage.