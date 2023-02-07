There are four houses for you to pick from in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll make this decision close to the start of the game, and it does determine what house common room you can visit, and a handful of quests associated with this house. One of the more notable houses in Hogwarts Legacy will be Gryffindor, which was predominantly shown throughout the Harry Potter series. Here’s what you need to know about how to get sorted into Gryffindor in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get into the Gryffindor house in Hogwarts Legacy

It’s important to note that during the Sorting Hat ceremony, the Sorting Hat will ask your character two crucial questions. The first question is an open question that doesn’t appear to take into account too much for your character, but the second one is far more crucial. This question determines the qualities of your character, reflecting how the Sorting Hat views them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re looking to make sure that, at this point, the Sorting Hat puts you into Gryffindor, make sure to pick the “Daring” option. This is the first option in the list of choices. Curiosity will have the Sorting Hat automatically placing you in Ravenclaw. Ambition will place you into Slytherin. If you go with Loyalty, the Sorting Hat suggests that your character join the Hufflepuff house.

Regardless of the Sorting Hat’s first decision, feel free to automatically select your preferred house. For example, if you choose “Ambition”, and the Sorting Hat places you in Slytherin before you can confirm this decision, you can choose one of the other houses and have the Sorting Hat choose Gryffindor. Making a different decision from what the Sorting Hat makes for you during this ceremony is not a bad thing, and does not play into the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay.