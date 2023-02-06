For anyone with a WB Games Account or Harry Potter Fan Club profile, these details can be brought to the Hogwarts Legacy before you begin your adventure. By doing this, many of the settings you’ve made well before playing the game will be saved, allowing you to use them with your character. It is important to note that your Patronus will not carry over to Hogwarts Legacy. Setting this up can be tricky at the beginning of the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to connect your Harry Potter Fan Club profile and WB Games Account to Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get your Harry Potter Fan Club information to connect to Hogwarts Legacy

The process of going through and connecting these accounts can take a bit of time. You can do this by going to the WizardingWorld website, where you can log in with your existing account or create a profile on this page. Once you’ve worked through this, choose the “Get Sorted Now” option, where you will go through the Sorting Ceremony and select the house you can join for your profile. This is the first step that you want to add to your profile.

After you’ve joined one of the four houses in Hogwarts, the next step is to focus on your wand. There are multiple options for you to select, such as the wand quality, wood, and the type of core it will have. When you’ve finished, the next step is to make your way over to the Warner Brothers Games website and sign in using a preexisting account or making a new one. There will be a Connection tab for you, and you can link the profile to a PC platform, or on your console, depending on your use.

Once you’ve done all this, the next step is to jump into Hogwarts Legacy. There will be an introduction sequence you need to work through, and then the two should be connected. You might need to log in using your WizardingWorld profile or the one you created at Warner Brothers Games. Make sure to have this log-in information on hand to connect it to your Hogwarts Legacy character, and your settings should carry over.