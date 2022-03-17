Is Dumbledore in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Albus Dumbledore played a significant part in the Harry Potter books and movies, so it is not surprising that interest in his whereabouts would appear when looking at Hogwarts Legacy. Considered by generally everyone in the world to be the greatest wizard while alive, he accomplished many feats of greatness in his life. With this in mind, will you be able to see Dumbledore in Hogwarts Legacy?

While there is a chance for Albus Dumbledore to appear in Hogwarts Legacy, he will not be how you know him from the Harry Potter movies. Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the late 1800s. During this time, Dumbledore was born and was a student at Hogwarts, so if we run into him, it is possible that he could be an ally or a companion even.

As of this writing, we do not know too much about the student we will be playing as in the game other than he has some kind of mysterious history and he is powerful. Because you can make the student into whatever you want them to be, it is all but confirmed that you will not be Dumbledore himself. We will not be surprised at all, though, if he makes some kind of appearance as a child.