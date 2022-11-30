In the latest Pokémon game, set in the region of Paldea and titled Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there’s plenty to see and do. You’ll be able to not only explore a whole new area and region but also come across a ton of old and new Pokémon. The launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has also brought with it a whole new crafting system, which allows the player to craft their own TMs or Technical Machines. One of the items you’ll need for crafting TMs is Spiritomb Fragments, and this guide will show you how to get Spiritomb Fragments in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Spiritomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Spiritomb is one of the older Pokémon making its return to the franchise in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, Spiritomb is a very rare Pokémon that you’ll have to put a lot of effort into finding. This purple Pokémon with its laughing face, reminiscent of a cursed Halloween pumpkin, is one of the more difficult Pokémon to lock down.

Spiritomb seems to be found hanging around only in the Glasdeo Mountains, which means you’ll have to progress pretty far into the story if you want to get a hold of them. Even once you’ve captured a Spiritomb, their Pokédex entry doesn’t indicate their location at all. You will need to keep a sharp eye out if you’re after them, but defeating a Spiritomb or capturing one will grant you up to 4 Spiritomb Fragments. As they’re such a rare find, patience is strongly advised if you’re looking to stock up on Spiritomb Fragments.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spiritomb Fragments, then, are super rare to get, as you can only obtain them from defeating or catching wild Spiritombs. You can engage in battle in two different ways, through the traditional and much slower turn-based combat or by pressing the “R” key and allowing the Pokémon at the top of your party order to battle automatically. Remember that as Spiritomb is a Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon, you definitely don’t want to use a Pokémon that only has Normal-type attacks as you’ll do no damage to them.