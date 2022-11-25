Spiritomb is one of the rare Pokémon you can encounter in the series, and it returns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Traditionally, you had to find each of its tombs in the game for a chance of this Pokémon to appear, but that’s not the case in Scarlet and Violet. Spiritomb appears to have a static spawn that you can visit for an exclusive chance to add this Pokémon to your collection. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Spiritomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Spiritomb n Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only location we’ve been able to find Spiritomb has been on the northeast part of Glaseado Mountain. This is the snowy region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you might want to visit this location as you progress through the game. Going here too early could lead you to battle against stronger Pokémon you might not be ready to fight against. When you are ready, we recommend using the fast travel system to the Montenevera Pokémon Center.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From this point, proceed to the northeast. We’ve normally found a Tera Raid nearby this location to help give you a better idea of where you need to go. You don’t want to go so far that you begin seeing regular ground and grass. Instead, stay close to the side of the mountain, and Spiritomb should wander around this region’s icy plains. It will be floating around the overworld and won’t be a unique Tera Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you get to this point, it also helps to save your game before battling this Pokémon. You don’t want to miss out on the chance to catch it by defeating it in battle. Make sure to save, and have plenty of Ultra Balls on you when trying to catch it.