Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials that you can find and collect as you explore the Paldea region. The materials that you gather will mostly be used to make TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Spoink Pearls are just one of the many materials that you can get in the games and they come from the bounce pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Spoink Pearls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Spoink in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a good number of pokémon from previous titles in the franchise that make an appearance in Scarlet and Violet with Spoink being one of them. Unlike most of the pokémon in the games, Spoink can be a bit difficult to locate. This is because they only spawn in one area of the map. Luckily, the area where they spawn is near the beginning of the game and you can find this pokémon shortly after completing the tutorial.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown on Spoink’s habitat data, the only area where you can find this pokémon is South Province Area Three. This is the area to the east of Mesagoza that you can access right after the tutorial is over. Take the eastern gate out of Mesagoza and you will be in the area where Spoink can spawn. Spoink appears pretty frequently in this area so it shouldn’t take you long to track a few of them down.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, the only way you can get Spoink Pearls is by battling Spoink and Grumpig in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch one of these two pokémon, you will get up to three Spoink Pearls added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles against the two pokémon. Spoink Pearls can be used to make TM054 Psyshock and TM101 Power Gem.