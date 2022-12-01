As you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will collect various ingredients and materials that you can use for cooking and crafting. Most of the materials that you gather will be used to make TMs at TM Machines around the Paldea region. Stantler Hair is just one of the many materials that you can get and it comes from the reindeer pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Stantler Hair in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Stantler in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Stantler is just one of the many pokémon from previous games in the franchise that makes an appearance in Scarlet and Violet. While there are many pokémon with multiple spawn locations, Stantler only has a few areas that they like to call home. This makes Stantler pretty difficult to track down. Luckily, you won’t have to travel very far to find this pokémon roaming the fields of Paldea.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Stantler’s habitat data, there are only three locations where you can find this pokémon; South Province Area One, South Province Area Five, and South Province Area Three. All of these locations are places where Stantler can appear with South Province Area One being one of the earliest that you can access. Stantler appears fairly often in the area south of Artazon and can appear at all times of the day.

If you want to collect Stantler Hair, you will need to battle Stantler in the wild. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Stantler, you will get up to three Stantler Hair added to your growing collection of materials. You can also get Stantler Hair via auto battles and Tera Raid Battles. You can use this material to make TM025 Facade and TM 129 Calm Mind as long as you have the other materials that are required.