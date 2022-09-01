Tower of Fantasy has been introducing various events each week since it has released. During these events, you can grab new currencies that allow you to purchase new items. One of the events to look out for is called the Road of Strife. This event features Frigg and allows you to purchase items from the Aidan Black Market. Of course, if you want to purchase these items, you will need to get your hands on some Star Grit. This guide covers how you can get your hands on some Star Grit and purchase items from the Aidan Black Market in Tower of Fantasy.

How to get Star Grit in Tower of Fantasy

Star Grit is just one of the many currencies that exist in Tower of Fantasy. This currency is directly tied to the Road of Strife event that is taking place in the game. You can access the page for this event by selecting the present icon in the upper right corner of the screen. At the bottom of the rewards menu, you will see the Road of Strife icon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Road of Strife event has three activities that you can take part in; Stellarway Divergence, Orienteering, and Doubles Mega Arena. These activities unlock over time as the event progresses. Completing any of these events will grant you Star Grit. You can earn up to 1,200 Star Grit per day and hold onto a maximum of 2,400.

How to spend Star Grit in Tower of Fantasy

Once you have collected enough Star Grit to use in the Aidan Black Market, you can access the store menu by going to the rewards menu. From there, access the Road of Strife menu. You will see a small shopping cart symbol below the activities. This will take you to the Black Market.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the store, you can purchase items like Red Nuclei, the Mechbird vehicle parts, and Joint Supply Chips. As the event progresses, more items will become available for purchase.