All currency types in Tower of Fantasy, explained

Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play MMO packed with several different currencies. Like many other free-to-play games, Tower of Fantasy features currencies used for various purposes. Some of this currency can be earned in-game, while others must be purchased with money. This guide will explain all currency types in Tower of Fantasy and what they do.

All currency types in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy features nine different currency types. Each currency type is used for various items and in-game functions.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These nine currencies are divided into two distinct categories: “Base” currency and “Other” currency.

All Base Currency Types in Tower of Fantasy

These currencies are primarily used for upgrades and purchasing powerful weapons and characters. Both of these currencies are earned by spending real money in the shop.

Dark Crystal – Contains unstable energy and is sometimes used as a power source. One of the currencies redeemable for items in the Store.

– Contains unstable energy and is sometimes used as a power source. One of the currencies redeemable for items in the Store. Tanium – Stable crystals, most commonly used for energy supply. One of the currencies redeemable for items in the Store.

All Other Currency Types in Tower of Fantasy

The Other currency types are earned from a variety of sources. These can be made without spending real money.

Achievements – Points gained after accomplishing an achievement. Accumulate achievements and claim rewards on the achievement page.

– Points gained after accomplishing an achievement. Accumulate achievements and claim rewards on the achievement page. Amusement Park – Obtained by playing amusement facilities on Cetus Island. Use them in exchange for Cetus Island exclusive rewards at Enfi on the island.

– Obtained by playing amusement facilities on Cetus Island. Use them in exchange for Cetus Island exclusive rewards at Enfi on the island. Black Gold – Token forged by smiths from old Omnium weapons. Circulated only in special markets. Redeemable for weapons.

– Token forged by smiths from old Omnium weapons. Circulated only in special markets. Redeemable for weapons. Flame Gold – Exchange for limited-edition weapons during a limited event. Once the limited event is over, Flame gold will be converted to Black gold.

– Exchange for limited-edition weapons during a limited event. Once the limited event is over, Flame gold will be converted to Black gold. Gold – Coin minted from tin and gold. The most common currency across the land.

– Coin minted from tin and gold. The most common currency across the land. Overclocking chip (Rebirth) – Exchange for limited-edition Matrices. Converts into base chips in equal value after a Limited order is over.

– Exchange for limited-edition Matrices. Converts into base chips in equal value after a Limited order is over. Training Points – Universal points for training.

Completing the main story quests and playing with friends will help you earn a decent amount of these currencies. Earn as much as you can to spend on rare weapons and character upgrades in Tower of Fantasy.