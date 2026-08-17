If you’re looking to improve your units in Anime Origins, you’ll eventually need Stat Prisms. These useful items are tied to the game’s progression and can be earned through several different activities, although some methods are much better than others if you’re trying to stock up. Here’s how to get Stat Prisms in Anime Origins and the best ways to farm them.

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How to Get Stat Prisms (Rerolls) in Anime Origins

Stat Prisms (Stat Rerolls) are items in Anime Origins that allow you to reroll the stat buffs (Damage, Cooldown, and Range) of your units. With regular Stat Prisms, you can reroll all of the stats at once, and with Perfect Stat Prisms, you can reroll one stat at a time. To maximize your stats, you’ll need both types of prisms. Here is how you can get them:

Level-Up Rewards: You can get Stat Rerolls by reaching certain levels.

You can get Stat Rerolls by reaching certain levels. Daily Rewards: Claiming your daily rewards can give you additional Rerolls.

Claiming your daily rewards can give you additional Rerolls. Hourly Rewards: Make sure to check your hourly rewards whenever they’re available.

Make sure to check your hourly rewards whenever they’re available. Codes: Some Anime Origins codes give Stat Rerolls for free.

Some Anime Origins codes give Stat Rerolls for free. Challenges: Completing challenges can reward you with additional Rerolls.

Completing challenges can reward you with additional Rerolls. Game Modes: Various activities and game modes such as World Bosses, Story Stages, Raids, Infinite Mansion, Legend Stages, etc., all provide a lot of Stat Rerolls.

Various activities and game modes such as World Bosses, Story Stages, Raids, Infinite Mansion, Legend Stages, etc., all provide a lot of Stat Rerolls. Quests: Completing quests is another way to build up your supply.

Completing quests is another way to build up your supply. Battlepass: Completing quests also gives you Battlepass XP. Battlepass rewards very often include Stat Rerolls.

Completing quests also gives you Battlepass XP. Battlepass rewards very often include Stat Rerolls. Shops: Rift Shop, World Boss Shop, Raid Shop, etc., all have Stat Rerolls on sale that you can purchase using the currency related to those game modes.

Best Way to Farm Stat Prisms

The best places to farm both Stat Prisms and Perfect Stat Prisms are Infinite Mode and Challenges. Infinite Mode is especially easy to automate, and if you have all the meta units, including the farm unit Bulma, you’ll be farming dozens of Stat Rerolls every hour.

How to Use Stat Prisms

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You can use your Stat Prisms at the Stat Reroll NPC in the Evolve area of the main lobby. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to reroll and maximize the stat buffs you reroll for:

Use the unit until it gets 2,500 Takedowns and you have 100% Worthiness on it. NOTE: Worthiness increases the chance of obtaining A and above stat grades. At max value, you can’t roll below A. After rerolling, Worthiness resets to 0. You should ignore Worthiness for units that can’t get takedowns easily. Use a Stat Prism to Reroll All if you have no stats that are grade S or higher. If you have stats that are already grade S or higher, use Perfect Stat Prisms to reroll other stats until they reach at least S-grade on all stats.

Anime Origins Stat Prism FAQ

Q: What is the best way to farm Stat Prisms? A: The best ways to farm Stat Prisms is to do Challenges and Infinite Mode.

Q: Are Stat Prisms worth saving? A: Yes, you should save all your Stat Rerolls for your best units. Also, since the scaling of newly released units is so broken, saving your Rerolls for future updates is also a good strategy.

Q: Can you get Stat Prisms for free? A: Yes, you can get Stat Prisms for free, and given their Robux price in the premium shop, it’s much better to get them for free through the different methods than to buy them there.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Stat Prisms in Anime Origins. Make sure to take advantage of every available source if you’re trying to build up a stockpile, especially the repeatable activities that give you the best return for your time. Also, to learn more about this and other popular Roblox titles, be sure to visit the Roblox guides section here at Gamepur.

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