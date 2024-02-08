Recommended Videos

While the only reward a Helldiver needs is fewer bugs and more safety throughout the galaxy, players may enjoy having a little cash to spend on cosmetics in Helldivers 2. That’s why it’s important to get Super Credits for free, so players don’t need to take their retirement.

In Helldivers 2, players travel across an entire galaxy to rid it of threats to humanity. Service is its own reward here, and players take the low pay for incredibly dangerous work without complaint, but at some point, they will want to buy better-looking gear for their Helldiver. That’s where the game’s premium currency, Super Credits, comes into play. However, if players get as many Super Credits for free as they can, they don’t need to spend any extra cash on the game to unlock the best cosmetics for their loyal soldier.

Related: How to Find the Shovel Easter Egg in Helldivers 2

How to Get Super Credits for Free in Helldivers 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Super Credits for free in Helldivers 2, players can find them on the various planets they’ll explore during missions or get them from the Warbonds Acquisitions menu. The easiest way to get them is through the Warbonds Acquisitions menu because players will unlock them organically, but they can be farmed from planets if players put the effort in.

As seen in the image above, players can find downed drones during missions. These drones require players to salute them before they open. Once they do, players can pick up 10 Super Credits from inside their cargo bay. While the reward is low, players can quickly build up a large stack of Super Credits by keeping an eye out for these drones in every mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second way for players to get Super Credits in Helldivers 2 is by purchasing them with Warbonds from the Acquisitions menu. This is available from the player’s ship and acts as the game’s battle pass. There are Super Credits available on every page of the Acquisitions menu, but players must earn Warbonds from missions to purchase them.

Even then, players will only pick up 100 Super Credits at a time, which isn’t enough to purchase anything. This method must be combined with the first to allow players to get the cosmetics they desire before they’re rotated out of the game.

How to Farm Super Credits in Helldivers 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To farm Super Credits in Helldivers 2, players must find the drone that contains them in every mission they play. This means exploring the map until that drone has been found and not extracting until then. It could be dangerous, which is why it’s a good idea to play on Medium or Easy difficulty while farming.

In addition to finding these drones in missions, players need to purchase the Super Credits available to them from the Acquisitions menu as often as possible. Completing missions awards the most Warbonds, so it’s better to play on a lower difficulty to earn more and explore further for Super Credits in a mission. this provides the fastest route to getting as many Super Credits as possible.

Players could join a game together to help maximize their exploration and the number of missions they can tackle. However, if the game is experiencing matchmaking issues, then it’s wiser to go it alone and beat lower difficult missions more frequently for an influx of premium currency.