For those Helldivers 2 players attempting to create a group and destroy all the alien bugs they can, there’s very little that stands in their way. That is unless the “Quickplay Join Failed Error” on PS5 rears its head to ruin everyone’s day.

Once players get into Helldivers 2, they’re going to find out fast that they need others to help them progress through some of the higher difficulty content. To do this, they need to create a team, but that’s impossible when the Helldivers 2 “Quickplay Join Failed Error” keeps popping up on PS5. Luckily, there is a fix players can use to get around the error and start playing with other dedicated Helldivers who want to cleanse the galaxy.

How To Fix Helldivers 2 “Quickplay Join Failed Error” on PS5

To fix the Helldivers 2 “Quickplay Join Failed Error”, players must disable crossplay and try joining a lobby again. This error was prevalent during the game’s launch, and while a fix was quickly released to address it, that doesn’t prevent it from appearing occasionally.

To turn off crossplay in Helldivers 2, players need to open the settings menu using the Start Button on the PS5’s DualSense controller. In the third tab, the Options Tab, they’ll see the Crossplay toggle in the Gameplay subhead. To turn it off, players just need to switch it to off and exit the settings menu.

From there, players can try to join up with friends or use the Quickplay option in the Galactic War view to join games that are currently open without fear of the “Quickplay Join Failed Error” popping up. This error shouldn’t appear without using the Quickplay option, but the nature of it being a bug means it does now and then.

At the time of writing, February 8, 2024, Helldivers 2 has just been released, and this error is causing mayhem for everyone on PS5. Turning off crossplay is the best way to get around it, although it should be fixed in the near future.

What is the Helldivers 2 “Quickplay Join Failed Error”?

The Helldivers 2 “Quickplay Join Failed Error” is caused by crossplay between PS5 and PC versions of the game not working correctly. While there’s no definitive answer for exactly what makes this error occur in the game’s code, it’s definitely an issue with these versions of the game not speaking to each other as intended. For some players, it’s even presenting as server outage.

This is why it’s recommended that players turn off crossplay if they want to matchmake with others. Of course, the error could be rectified with a future update, which is something developer Arrowhead Game Studio is already working on.